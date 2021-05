RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A stretch of Hoover Hill Road in Randolph County was closed after a possible shooting in the area, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The road has since reopened.

Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Hoover Hill Road, northwest of Asheboro, due to a report of someone shooting in the area.

Deputies are looking for the source of the gunfire.

No reports of anyone injured.