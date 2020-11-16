Shots fired outside of Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Shots were fired outside of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, according to deputies.

The shooting happened late Monday morning.

Deputies obtained security camera video of the shooting. The video has not been released.

It is unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

FOX8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter