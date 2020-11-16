Shots fired outside of Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Shots were fired outside of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, according to deputies.

The shooting happened late Monday morning.

Deputies obtained security camera video of the shooting. The video has not been released.

It is unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

***INCIDENT ALERT***

AVOID THE COURTHOUSE AREA IN DOWNTOWN GREENSBORO DUE TO AN EVOLVING INCIDENT.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL BE PROVIDED AS IT IS AVAILABLE. pic.twitter.com/o3BsY0T9Ee — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) November 16, 2020