Shots fired on Corina Circle, Terrace Trace Court in Archdale just days apart

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale police say they’ve investigate two cases of shots fired just days apart.

At about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 3100 block of Corina Circle.

At the scene, officers found a house and several parked vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

At about 11:48 p.m. Monday, officers responded to another report of shots fired, this time in the area of Terrace Trace Court.

Officers discovered a bullet had gone into an apartment at the apartment complex.

No one was injured in either of these incidents.

Poplice say there is currently no evidence linking the two shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chewning at (336) 434-7336 or Crimestoppers at (336) 861-7867.