Shots fired into Winston-Salem home injure 9-year-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A child was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10 p.m.

Police said shots were fired into a home and four people were inside at the time.

A 9-year-old was shot in the foot. The child’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

No suspect information has been released.