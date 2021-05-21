Shots fired into Alamance County home after domestic incident involving suspect, son, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a conflict involving the suspect and his son led to shots fired into a nearby home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:51 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired into a home on Woodbrooke Drive.

At the scene, officers found multiple bullet holes on the outside of the home, and projectiles were found outside and in the kitchen area.

Deputies have connected the shooting to a domestic incident that happened several hours earlier.

Deputies had responded to a different home on the same street involving Ronald Baisden, 54, of Burlington, and his son.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and searched Baisden’s home.

He was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and injury to real property.