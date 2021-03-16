Shots fired in Archdale neighborhood; possible victim shows up at hospital while officers investigate

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A gunshot victim arrived at the hospital as Archdale officers were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood, according to police.

At about 9:41 p.m. Sunday, police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Eden Terrace and Archdale Road.

At the scene, officers determined that the shots were fired from the intersection and a nearby home.

While investigating, police were notified that someone was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Archdale Police Department at (336) 434-3134 or the Archdale Crime Stoppers at (336) 861-7867.