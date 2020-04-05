Shoppers tackle man accused of coughing, spitting on produce amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Mass. -- A 65-year-old man was held to the ground Saturday while shoppers waited for police to arrive after the man allegedly coughed and spit on produce in a Massachusetts grocery store, police say, the Patriot Ledger reports.

Police arrived at the store around noon and are currently seeking an application for criminal complaint.

The complaint could include assault and destruction of property charges.

The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but police say they do not believe he has the coronavirus.

The man was told he is no longer welcome at the Kingston Stop & Shop and will be charged with trespassing if he comes back, according to a police statement.

A witness posted a video he shot of the incident, which currently has a little over 14,000 views.