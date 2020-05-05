Shopper wipes nose on Dollar Tree worker after she asks him to wear a face mask; suspect arrested

HOLLY, Mich. — A man is in custody after allegedly wiping his nose on a Dollar Tree worker’s shirt after she told him to wear a mask, according to police in Holly, Michigan.

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police say a man walked into a Dollar Tree on North Saginaw Street.

The clerk told the man that all in-store customers must wear a face mask to enter the store. Signs posted the entrance to the Dollar Tree state the same thing.

Surveillance video shows the man then walk over to the worker and appear to wipe his nose on her shirt.

Officers say he told her, “Here, I will use this as a mask.”

The man continued to be “loud and disruptive” in the store before leaving in a van.

Officers says a suspect has been arrested but his name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holly Police Department at (248) 634-8221.