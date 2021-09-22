Shooting victim shows up at Greensboro hospital; officers unable to get details

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Greensboro, but officers say they have been unable to get the details.

At about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Greensboro police responded to a local hospital after a person arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The officers found the victim at the hospital but were unable to find out the exact location of the shooting.

Police have no other information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.