Shooting suspect arrested after victim escapes gunfire on Wade Place in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in custody after police say he tried to shoot and kill another man in High Point.

At about 12:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired outside of a store on the 1800 block of Wade Place.

Investigators came to the scene and found a 20-year-old High Point man running across Brentwood Street.

Police detained the main and checked him for injuries. He was not hurt.

Officers determined that he was the intended target of the shooting. Two vehicles in the business’s parking lot, including the victim’s, were damaged.

Investigators found Tyzid B. Williams, 28, of High Point, walking near Leonard Avenue shortly after the shooting and arrested him.

Williams reportedly had two firearms, one of which matched the 9mm caliber casings found at the scene.

Williams was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of felony carrying a concealed gun.

He received a $2,020,000 bond.