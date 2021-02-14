3 wounded in reported shooting at SC mall in North Charleston; photo of possible suspect released

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are responding to a reported shooting at a mall in North Charleston after three people were wounded, WCSC reports.

Police responded to the mall around 1:36 p.m. Two females and a male were wounded and taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been made clear at this time.

A photograph of the person police believe may be the suspect has been provided.

North Charleston Police released this surveillance image of a person they say is a possible suspect in a shooting at Northwoods Mall that left three people wounded. (Source: North Charleston Police)

“North Charleston Police officers are responding to Northwoods Mall in reference to a reported shooting,” North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. “There is no other information to report at this time.”

A witness said she heard one gunshot while she was sitting in an open area before going to work. She said that people dropped and began running after the shot.

She ran into the restroom and was escorted out of the mall by officers.

This is a developing story.