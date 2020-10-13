Shooting on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro sends 1 person to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police shut down part of West Gate City Boulevard after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, according to Greensboro police.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of West Gate City Boulevard and South Holden Road.

One person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police closed the eastbound lane of West Gate City Boulevard starting Boulevard Way.

The northbound and southbound lanes of South Holden Road were also closed at West Gate City Boulevard.

The roads have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.