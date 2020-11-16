Shooting on Owens Street in Greensboro sends 2 to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 3:36 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of Owens Street.

At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital. No word on their conditions.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.