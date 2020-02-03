6 wounded after shooter opens fire on Greyhound bus in California

Police are responding to a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Kern County, California. (KGET)

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) – Police say six people were wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus.

The bus is at the Valero gas station located at the base of the Grapevine. At this time police say the bus is cleared out and no one is left inside.

The extent of the victims' injuries are unknown at this time.

CHP says the shooter was on the bus and the situation is “stable” now.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and Kern County Fire Department responded to the gas station.

According to CHP the bus was headed northbound.

The Greyhound bus is currently blocked off by caution tape and surrounded by multiple agencies.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

