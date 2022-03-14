Shooting leaves 3 dead including officer in Covington

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image courtesy of Kylie Kidd/WFXR News)

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.: Virginia State Police has confirmed that a shooting took place at a gas station in Covington that resulted in the death of three people, including a Covington police officer.

The shooting took place at Covington Farm and Fuel on North Alleghany Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The shooter is also among the dead.

WFXR News has crews on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

  • (Image courtesy of Kylie Kidd/WFXR News)
  • (Image courtesy of Kylie Kidd/WFXR News)

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – An incident involving police activity is closing a stretch of Route 220 in Covington.

According to VDOT, Route 220 is closed at the intersection of Alleghany Avenue (Route 220) and South Monroe Avenue.

WFXR News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as we get information confirmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter