Shooting in Randolph County leaves 18-year-old dead, another injured

RAMSUER, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle at Town and Country Mobile Home Park shortly after 1 a.m. today.

Randolph County Sheriff responded to calls about the shooting and found two victims on the scene.

Tashara Nachelle Simmons, 21, was transported to the hospital. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Monte Flowers, 18, of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.