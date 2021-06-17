Shooting in Randolph County leaves 18-year-old dead, another injured

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAMSUER, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle at Town and Country Mobile Home Park shortly after 1 a.m. today.

Randolph County Sheriff responded to calls about the shooting and found two victims on the scene.

Tashara Nachelle Simmons, 21, was transported to the hospital. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Monte Flowers, 18, of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter