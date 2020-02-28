Shooting at UNCG off-campus student apartments causes flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A handful of students attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro spent the day cleaning their flooded apartments.

Greensboro police say bullets were fired into multiple units at an off campus student housing complex Wednesday night and at least one of those bullets hit the sprinkler system.

When Amier Toomer stepped inside his apartment that night he was greeted with a splash.

"Water was just pretty much coming out of everywhere, the cracks in the wall, the plugs were squirting water," Toomer said.

The senior at UNCG says he rushed home when his roommate called to tell him someone was firing at their building and their apartment was flooding. It turns out one of those bullets hit the sprinkler system.

"I guess he wasn't worried too much about the gun at that point. At that point we was worried about saving our stuff," Toomer said.

Toomer and his roommates weren't the only ones scrambling to move their belongings. Three other units at the Spartan Place Apartments received water damage, and bullets hit the side of the building, including two windows.

"I wasn't really worried about the gunshot, because I wouldn't of came back if I was," Toomer said.

For him, the more immediate concern is will his home ever dry out.

"I know this can dry, but at the end of the day like it's not going to get as dry as it can, like how do you dry the crack of the wall when water is squirting out of it or the inside of a plug," Toomer said.

FOX8 spoke with management at the complex. They said contractors have already been on site to work on repairs. They did not have a specific timeline on when the work will be completed.

Greensboro police are still searching for the shooter.