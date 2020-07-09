Shooter indicted on murder charge in death of Julius Sampson Jr. outside BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The man accused of fatally shooting Julius Sampson Jr. outside of BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in 2019 has been indicted for murder, according to Forsyth County DA Jim O’Neill.

Robert Anthony Granato, 23, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol on Monday.

The shooting happened on Aug. 6, 2019.

This moves the case to superior court, where a trial date will be set or prosecutors and Granato’s attorney will agree to a plea deal.

Granato claimed self-defense in the shooting. Prosecutors believe Granato committed premeditated murder.