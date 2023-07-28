CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A free summer camp in Charlotte is catching the eyes of state leaders.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is currently hosting a camp that’s the first of its kind in North Carolina, and Gov. Roy Cooper noticed.

Using internal resources and community partnerships, MCSO was able to host the camp for less than $500 for close to 20 kids. Running July 10 to Aug. 4, it was completely free for campers with transportation included.

Rashad Hall is one of nearly 20 kids at the MCSO ESCAPE camp.

“They teach us new stuff every day,” Hall said. “I learned how to shoot a bow and arrow.”

Archery is one of several activities kids learn over the four weeks.

“Kids should come here because they could grow more and more and they should come here because it’s very fun,” Hall said.

The camp is at the site of the former juvenile detention center that the sheriff closed last year because of staffing shortages.

“It is significant that we are here and that they are not incarcerated, not in custody,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “We’ve made it our playhouse. They love coming here.”

Cooper visited ESCAPE camp Friday. He says he supports the sheriff’s goal to expand and hopes other law enforcement agencies follow MCSO’s model.

“As we see violence rising in our community and more guns in our community and with it being harder for people, young people, people in the middle class to get ahead I think it’s important for us to send the signal that we want to help and give everybody an opportunity to live a safe, happy life,” Cooper said.

Campers spend their days with detention officers and deputies who double as counselors. Kids even take field trips creating memories that last a lifetime.

“It’s great to be here and I love everything about this place,” Hall said.

McFadden says he wants to open the camp up to more kids next year and he even dreams of making an after-school program. He has been traveling across the country to help other sheriff’s offices create similar programs.