Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigating two early morning drive-by shootings, believe they’re related

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to two drive-by shootings in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The first was on Anderson Road around 5:30 a.m., and the second was two hours later around 7:30 a.m. on Green Level Church Road.
Investigators do believe these incidents are related, and are asking anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100..