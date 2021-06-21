Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigating two early morning drive-by shootings, believe they’re related

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) -- A Lexington man was killed in a crash on Friday night, and a Denton woman is in the hospital, according to NC Highway Patrol.

At 9:38 p.m., a 2000 Chevy SUV being driven by a 64-year-old Denton woman was going north on NC 109 and stopped to make a left turn on to Snyder Station Road.