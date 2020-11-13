Sheriff’s office investigating after person shot, seriously injured in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting in Jamestown on Thursday night, according to a news release.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to 715 W. Main St. on a report of a shooting.

Deputies found a victim on the scene with serious injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Fleming at (336) 641-584.