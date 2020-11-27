Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy shot in Reidsville identified; shooting ‘not intentional’

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy shot in Reidsville Thankgiving night has been identified, according to a news release.

At around 7:08 p.m. on Thursday, Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies were called to 294 Dover Circle in Reidsville in response to a domestic disturbance where several children were present inside the home.

Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies Tyler Wiseman and Tyler Wray arrived at the home and were granted entry into the residence.

Angel Galvin Silva

After entering the residence, a man later identified as Angle Galvin Silva, 44, of 294 Dover Circle, emerged from another room with a handgun tucked in his waistband.

Silva’s wife grabbed the handgun in Silva’s waistband, in an apparent attempt to disarm him, at which point the handgun discharged and deputy Wiseman was struck in the lower leg.

Deputy Wray was able to secure Silva’s firearm and take him into custody, then rendered aid to deputy Wiseman until medical personnel arrived on scene.

Deputy Wiseman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) assist in the investigation into the shooting. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the firearm’s discharge was not intentional.

“We have a tough job in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Sam Page. “It’s often dangerous. Yet brave officers like Deputies Wiseman and Wray answer the call every day, putting theirselves in harm’s way. I am very proud of the men and women I have serving here at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Please join me in keeping Deputy Wiseman and his family in your thoughts and prayers during his road to recovery.”

Silva as charged with assault by pointing a firearm in connection to an earlier incident at the residence and was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

Charges for the injury to deputy Wiseman are not anticipated at this time as it was determined through the course of the investigation that the firearm’s discharge was not an intentional act.