Sheriff: Woman tried to help pair with broken-down vehicle before murder

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A South Carolina woman stopped to try to help two people who appeared to be struggling with a broken down vehicle before she was killed and dumped on the side of the road, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said 63-year-old Linda Robinson from Fairfield County picked up George “Si” Faile and Amber Harris from along the highway where she was lured to Carpenter Road off of Highway 72 and killed.

Robinson’s body was found on the side of Carpenter Road Monday morning. Her blue Odyssey van was found Monday night off of James F. Wherry Road in northern Chester County.

Harris was arrested Tuesday evening before Faile was caught several hours later. Both were transported to the Chester County Detention Center. Both have been charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office said Faile is “a known meth user.” He was out on bond for trafficking meth in early July.

Faile and Harris had bond hearings scheduled for Wednesday.