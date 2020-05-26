Sheriff says wanted man facing child neglect, domestic violence charges cut off ankle monitor

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say was charged in September 2019 and reportedly cut off his ankle monitor.

Deputies say Nicholas Andrew Russell was on GPS monitoring following his September 13, 2019 arrest in connection to unlawful neglect of a child and domestic violence.

The following day, he was released on bond and required to wear a GPS monitor as part of his bond condition.

On May 22, he reportedly cut off his GPS monitor, and he is now considered an escapee.

Russell was last seen in the Campobello area and could be heading out west, according to a note he left behind, deputies say.

Anyone found helping him could face criminal charges as a result. When Russell is arrested, he will be facing additional charges of escape and malicious damage to property for cutting off his GPS monitor.

Russell is 5’10” and weighs about 142 pounds. He has a USA tattoo on the left side of his head and full sleeves on both arms.

Anyone who may have information on Russell’s location is asked to contact their local law enforcement immediately. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or 1 (888) 274-6372.