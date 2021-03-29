Sheriff releases picture of suspect vehicle in North Carolina road rage shooting that killed mother of 6

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance image of the suspect’s vehicle in the recent I-95 road rage shooting that killed a mother of six from Pennsylvania.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Monday night that the vehicle is a silver four door Chevrolet Malibu, manufactured from 2008-2013. It has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame.

​Anyone who has a business or resides in the areas of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue is asked to review their surveillance system for the vehicle in the photograph. Investigators are seeking footage during the time frame of 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 25.

Julie Eberly, 47, was shot and killed Thursday while traveling on I-95 from Pennsylvania to vacation in Hilton Head. Robeson County deputies say she died in a road rage shooting.

Sheriff’s Investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, please call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.