Sheriff: Inmate stabs officer at NC jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an officer at a North Carolina jail was taken to a hospital Sunday night after being stabbed by an inmate armed with a homemade weapon.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says the officer, a sergeant, is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed three times at the county jail.

Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a news release that he expects criminal charges to be filed against the 30-year-old inmate, Sherrod Davidson.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Davidson has been at the jail since January on charges including felony marijuana possession, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

