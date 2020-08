Nearly 20 years without answers. Tomorrow marks the 18th anniversary of the murders of Michael and Mary short and the start of the six-week search for their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer.

FOX8’s Tess Bargebuhr spent months meeting with investigators and family members for our series who killed Jennifer Short.

She traveled to Henry County, Virginia, for an update on the case.

This is part of our series on Jennifer Short’s disappearance and death.

