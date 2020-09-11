Sheetz releases its own limited-time beer only available in North Carolina, Virginia

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sheetz is getting into the beer game with a limited-edition brew just for Virginia and North Carolina.

Sheetz’s “Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring” is a watermelon wheat ale made in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, based in Richmond, Virginia.

The company says the beer launched at 4 p.m. Friday and will only stay on shelves for a limited time. Once the supply runs dry, Sheetz says it won’t be restocked.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, a beloved brewery and destination in the heart of Virginia, to create this limited-edition craft beer,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of brand at Sheetz. “Our first-ever craft beer release in Virginia and North Carolina, this beer is the perfect way to cap off the end of summer.”

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery made the beer with more than 100 pounds of Sheetz watermelon gummy rings and 50% wheat. The final brew has an ABV of 5.3%.

The taste is described as light and refreshingly tart.

“When Sheetz came to us with the concept of making a beer that would not only pay homage to their signature gummy watermelon rings but actually use them as an ingredient, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Hardywood Brewmaster and Co-Founder Patrick Murtaugh. “We have long admired Sheetz and their commitment to quality and innovation. We could not be more excited to be working with them on Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring!”

A pack of four 16-ounce cans cost $7.99.

For a full list of participating locations, visit www.sheetz.com/beerproject.