ALTOONA, Pa. (WGHP) — A new contest will land one Sheetz customer with a lifetime of free gas.

On Wednesday, the Mid-Atlantic convenience store and gas station chain announced its “Free Gas 4 Life” contest.

Customers who are My Sheetz Rewardz members can opt into the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz mobile app, via email, in store or by using the prompt on Sheetz fuel pumps.

Each gallon of gas pumped using your Rewardz account is one more entry into the contest. And if you have Loyalty Pointz on your account, you can spend 100 to get another entry.

You can see how many entries you have in the contest by looking at the bottom of your receipt.

The grand prize winner will have a choice between $250,000 cash or the Free Gas for Life Prize, which would be a number of annual Sheetz Gift Cards based on 25 gallons a week for 52 weeks using the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Average Monthly September Retail Gasoline price.

While only one winner will get free gas for life, hundreds of other customers will get lower-level prizes. Six customers will get free gas for a year, which the company plans to pay out with a $5,000 Sheetz gift card or $3,500 cash. And up to 700 customers will win a $500 Sheetz gift card.

The contest is open to legal U.S. residents, except those in Florida and New York. You must be at or over 18 years old or your state’s age of majority to enter.

For official rules, visit Sheetz.com/freegas4life.