‘She will truly be missed’: Lexington Senior High School mourns assistant principal killed in Winston-Salem crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Senior High School was closed Wednesday as the school mourned the loss of a beloved assistant princpal.

Principal Holly Hinson, 35, of Winston-Salem, died Tuesday after she was involved in a crash in Winston-Salem.

“She was truly an asset to LCS,” Lexington City Schools Superintendent Anitra Wells said. “She was a dedicated Yellow Jacket and gave everything she had to the students of Lexington Senior High for five years. She will forever be remembered for her infectious smile and her commitment to education students. She will truly be missed.”

The school will have counselors available for the rest of the week for virtual grief counseling for students and staff. The school will be closed Wednesday.

Officers responded to a reported crash in the 3900 Block of North Liberty Street around 12:10 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Jeep Laredo being driven by a 53-year-old Winston-Salem man was going north on Liberty Street.

A 2015 Honda Pilot being driven by a 27-year-old Lexington woman was going south on Liberty Street.

For unknown reasons at this time, the Jeep drove into the southbound lane, and the two vehicles crashed.

Hinson was a passenger in the Honda. She died at the scene of the crash.

The other two drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hinson’s next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.