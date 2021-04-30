‘She shouldn’t be left out’: Greensboro pharmacy owner brings COVID-19 vaccine to couple’s daughter who is bedridden

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In times of trouble and need, people depend and rely on each other.

During this pandemic, FOX8 has heard countless stories of neighbors coming together and strangers helping one another.

On Friday, one man helped a family who was searching for a way to protect their daughter.

It all started with a social media post: a mom, asking for help, trying to get her bed-ridden daughter a COVID-19 vaccine.

So, the vaccine came to them.

It was a special day for the Stallard family.

“I feel very grateful,” Jack Stallard said.

Stallard and his wife, Judy, take care of their daughter Jerri-Lynn, who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

They’ve been constantly worried about her exposure to the virus.

“Because we’re in and out, and we’re afraid of bringing something in,” he said. “But we have to tend to her.”

There are also countless health care workers coming to their home.

Getting Jerri-Lynn her shot has been a struggle.

“They kept saying, make an appointment, make an appointment, after her age group [came up],” Stallard said. “We said we can’t because she hasn’t been out of bed in five years. Nobody had an answer for that.”

But on Friday afternoon, Clement Ebhodaghe came to their rescue.

“I just had to come out to take care of her. She shouldn’t be left out of the opportunity, just because she’s bedridden,” he said.

Ebhodaghe owns Adler Pharmacy on Church Street.

He’s never met the Stallards, but it didn’t matter to him.

“COVID-19 has taken so many lives,” Ebhodaghe said. “The only thing I can do is this. This is what I can do to help one person and I’m good with that.”

With a quick push of a syringe, the Stallards now have a new sense of security.

“I feel very blessed right now,” Stallard said.

But it’s also renewed their faith in the goodness of their community.

“If I can go out and do it, just to do an extra step to help somebody, I will do that. I feel happy doing that,” Stallard said.

Both Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department are currently working on mobile vaccine units to come to neighborhoods across the area.

The goal is to help vaccinate people who cannot travel to vaccine clinics.

FOX8 is told the mobile units should be ready to be deployed in May.