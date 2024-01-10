TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 56-year-old man was arrested for stalking Shakira at her Miami Beach home, an affidavit said.

Detectives met with Shakira’s security director, who provided them with two recordings and several social media posts made between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 from Daniel John Valtier of El Paso, Texas. In the posts, Valtier claimed he was married and wanted to open a business alongside the singer.

“Kids adopt them when I am married too Shakira she wants too be American like her father, and share the rest of her life with me, we will own a trucking business sing songs promote manage and own a garment manufacturing corporation worldwide,” Valtier posted on his Instagram page.

Valtier sent packages to her home, which included wine bottles, chocolates and toys. The affidavit said Shakira and her security team told Valtier to stop sending gifts and posting false information regarding the singer’s marital status and details of her personal life.

Shakira told detectives that she didn’t know Valtier and expressed her concern over how he got her personal information, her address and the names of her family members, the affidavit said.

On Jan. 3, Shakira’s security saw a post from Valtier which indicated he was coming to Shakira’s Florida home.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, Valtier allegedly showed up at the singer’s home in a taxi cab. The affidavit said he was approaching Shakira’s gate when a detective saw him and called Miami Beach Police. The taxi driver told officials Valtier did not pay his fare of $70.05 to get to the singer’s house. Valtier told authorities that the person who lived at the home was supposed to pay.

Valtier was arrested and taken to the Miami Beach Police Department holding facility, then brought to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He has been charged with stalking.

Court video provided by WTVJ showed the judge ordered Valtier to have no contact with Shakira through social media or in person.

“She’s my wife, I speak to her all the time,” Valtier said to the judge.

“This man is delusional,” the judge said in the video. “That is very concerning to the court.”

The judge doubled Valtier’s bond from $50,000 to $100,000 after he claimed the original amount may not be “sufficient” to protect both Shakira and the community.

Valtier was also charged for hiring a vehicle with attempt to defraud.