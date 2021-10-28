‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against former New York Gov. Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly the subject of a misdemeanor complaint for a sex crime. A spokesperson for the New York State Courts confirmed to WTEN:

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court. As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.” Lucian Chalfen

Cuomo resigned as governor after a damning report alleged that he harassed 11 women. A criminal charge was referred to local authorities when one woman said that he groped her.

WTEN has reached out to the Albany District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department to see if a final decision has been made on whether to file charges.