(WGHP) – A level 2, slight risk for severe weather is in place for the majority of the Piedmont Triad with the mountains included in an enhanced, level 3, risk on Tuesday.

Clusters of thunderstorms may form and are expected to gradually consolidate into a line as a cold front progresses through the Piedmont Triad.

The severe storm threat is focused around a low pressure system, cold front, and warm front. According to NOAA, the intersection point between two boundaries is called the “triple point”.

The triple point is often a focal point for thunderstorm development. The closer to the triple point, the more favorable conditions are for strong to severe storms to develop.

This is one of the reasons for the slight and enhanced risk areas over portions of Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Timing

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms may become severe across the Piedmont Triad.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, scattered severe thunderstorms are possible between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The higher potential for widespread severe weather is likely between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Main Threats

The Storm Prediction Center and the NWS Raleigh are forecasting all modes of severe weather threats with storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The primary threats include damaging winds, lightning, and severe hail. Isolated tornadoes and flooding are also possible with storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

While the tornado threat on Tuesday is low, it’s definitely not zero. Isolated, brief tornadoes are possible across the entire Piedmont Triad with a slightly higher chance along the Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and North Carolina “corner”. Ashe, Alleghany and Wilkes counties are included in the slightly higher risk for tornadoes Tuesday.

How to be prepared in the event of severe weather

In order to be prepared for storms this afternoon and evening, let’s look at the difference between a watch and warning since both will likely be issued by the National Weather Service in the afternoon.

A watch means that the conditions are favorable for storms to form. All the ingredients are there and severe storms COULD happen. When a watch is issued, make sure you’re monitoring radar and checking in with the FOX 8 weather team for updates.

A warning means that something is happening whether it’s a severe storm or a tornado. When a warning is issued there’s an action that should be taken, like moving to the lower level of a house with no windows.

