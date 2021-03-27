Severe thunderstorm watch issued for multiple counties in Piedmont

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for multiple counties in the Piedmont.

Emergency officials say the watch is in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The watch is in effect for the following counties:

Alamance County

Chatham County

Davidson County

Forsyth County

Guilford County

Randolph County

Affected areas include Burlington, Graham, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Lexington, Rocky Mount, Thomasville and Winston-Salem.

Storm damage (Amy Cawley/WGHP)

Storm damage (Amy Cawley/WGHP)

Storm damage (Amy Cawley/WGHP)

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says showers should arrive by mid to late afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible as well with highs in the lower 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday night with lows near 60.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday through the late afternoon and should clear during the evening.

Highs will be in the mid 70s, and some of the storms could be severe.