(WGHP) — The Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Alamance County, Randolph County and Davidson County has been extended, according to the National Weather Service.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning began at 12:29 p.m. and will last until 1:15 p.m.

The extended warning is also in effect in Person County, Orange County, Granville County, Lee County, Wake County, Durham County and Chatham County.

At 12:29 p.m., a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Person County to Randolph County moving east at 40 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Heavy rains are expected alongside minor flooding. Damages from wind and hail are also expected.

The following locations are among those likely to be impacted:

Raleigh

Durham

Cary

Chapel Hill

Burlington

Asheboro

Graham

Oxford

Roxboro

Hillsborough

The NWS has provided the following instructions:

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.

Randolph County is also under a Flash Flood Warning until 3 p.m.