Several roads will be closed in High Point during march for justice

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Several roads that will be closed on the south end of High Point during the One Nation For Justice March on Sunday.

The roads will begin closing at 2:45 p.m. The roads that will be closed will be from East Martin Luther King, Jr Drive/University Parkway south to Ogden Street.

The northbound lanes of University Parkway will remain open.

At South Main Street/Nathan Hunt Drive and South Main Street/Coltrane Avenue, traffic will be closed from 2:45 p.m. to approximately 3:15 p.m., and traffic will be diverted to an

alternate route.

The event will begin at West Market Center Drive/Ogden Street and will crossover South Main Street and travel on South University Parkway and will end at Morehead Recreation Center on 101 Price Street.

As participants of the event clear the intersections, the road will begin to be open for traffic.

All traffic should be back to normal around 3:45 p.m.