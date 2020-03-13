Several grand opening events for Tanger Center postponed over coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One week remains until the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is set to open in Greensboro.

As a result of government recommendations against gatherings of more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several grand opening events have been postponed.

The postponed events include:

Private Donor Receptions (March 18 & 19)

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (March 20)

Josh Groban concert and VIP Reception (March 20)

Tony Bennett concert and VIP Reception (March 21)

Jay Leno in concert (March 22)

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Board Meeting & Breakfast (March 23)

Guilford College Bryan Series presents Sally Field (March 24)

Greensboro Symphony School Performances (March 25, 26 & 30)

Greensboro Symphony ‘Name that Tune’ Gala (March 26)

Greensboro Symphony Masterworks (March 28)

Public Open House (March 29)

Officials with the Tanger Center say ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.

You can visit the Tanger Center's website for updates.