PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies said Sunday that families have contacted them about the identity of a slain woman who was found dead in Jordan Lake last week.

The unidentified woman was recovered from the lake after a tip from a boater who spotted the body in the water around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Farrington Point Boat Ramp, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Chatham County deputies revealed the victim was a woman — and she was a homicide victim. Officials also released a sketch of the slain woman in an effort to identify her.

Sunday, deputies said they have been contacted by “several families who believe they may know the victim” in the Jordan Lake case.

“However, no positive identification has been made at this time and our office is still seeking help from the public. We are working with the medical examiner to identify the victim,” said Randall Rigsbee, spokesman for the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Rigsbee stressed that deputies are “still seeking help from the public.”

Deputies said Saturday that they are trying to learn the “circumstances surrounding her death, which investigators believe was neither accidental nor self-inflicted.”

Officials released a forensic sketch of the victim along with a photograph of a pearl earring found near the victim.

Saturday’s news release said the victim was 5 feet tall and weighed approximately 175 pounds. When she was found in the lake, she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and a pearl necklace, the news release said.

Deputies said anyone with information about the woman or anyone who spotted “suspicious activity” around Farrington Road and Jordan Lake before or on August 29, should contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.