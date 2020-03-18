Seven High Point City Council members, including mayor, in self-quarantine after potential coronavirus exposure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Some members of the High Point City Council and senior staff attended a National League of Cities (NLC) event in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, according to a news release from the City of High Point.

After learning from the NLC that two people who attended the conference have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the city council members and staff have implemented a voluntary self-isolation as a precaution.

According to Councilwoman Monica Peters, those in self-quarantine include: Mayor Jay Wagner, council members Michael Holmes, Cyril Jefferson, Victor Jones, Britt Moore and Chris Williams, City Manager Greg Demko and Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin. Peters said she is also in self-quarantine.

None of those in self-quarantine are feeling symptoms at this time. They do not know if they were exposed to the two people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff and members of council that attended this conference are awaiting direction from Guilford County Public Health. The specific periods of the quarantine and other details about the individual health status of council and staff will be managed by county health officials.

The City of High Point will work with state and county agencies to provide direction and guidance for members of staff and the public.