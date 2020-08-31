September is a month for love letters in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Limited seating and staff layoffs are some of the many challenges Piedmont business owners are working hard to overcome.

In Alamance County, business advocates understand their difficulties.

To give business owners a boost of confidence, the Alamance County Visitors Bureau is asking the community to write love letters to their favorite shops during the month of September.

Grace Vandevisser is the Executive Director of the Alamance County Visitors Bureau.

“This is positive,” Vandevisser said. “We want to share positive messages because our businesses have worked so hard to stay relevant during this time.”

Jennifer Talley owns Graham Soda Shop and Grill. Despite the restaurant’s following, the pandemic forced Talley to make some quick changes in order to remain open.

“We have to make a new business model in 24 hours. It’s difficult,” Talley said. “It’s been a challenging year. I think most people are looking forward to 2021 and happier times.”

Talley also runs a nearby farm services business, a hardware store and others shops. All of them have been hurt by the pandemic.

“In our community, we employee the greatest number of people, the small businesses,” Talley said. “We get hit the hardest when we have closures.”

That’s why the Alamance County Visitors Bureau is starting the “Alamance Love Letters” campaign. During the month of September, people can write a positive note about a business and drop it off at the mailbox next to the Love Graham mural in Graham.

Customers can also mail a note about their favorite shop to the visitors bureau in Burlington. “Alamance Love Letters” is open to all businesses in the county.

“We will post the letters on social media and tag all the businesses, and they can share it,” Vandevisser said.

Talley believes businesses in Alamance County need to hear positive messages while they adjust to the constant changes created by the pandemic.

“We really appreciate everyone coming in and giving us words of encouragement because it has been tough on employees,” Talley said.

The “Alamance Love Letters” drop box is at 103 North Main Street in Graham.

You can also mail your love letter to the Alamance County Visitors Bureau at 200 South Main Street, Burlington, NC 27215.

The “Alamance Love Letters” campaign runs through the month of September.