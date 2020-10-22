Sens. Warner, Rubio release statement on reports of election interference from Russia, Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFXR) – Acting Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Virginia) have released a joint statement regarding threats to the U.S. election systems and infrastructure from Russia and Iran.

“Our adversaries abroad seek to sow chaos and undermine voters’ belief in our democratic institutions, including the election systems and infrastructure that we rely on to record and properly report expressions of the voters’ will. They may seek to target those systems, or simply leave the impression that they have altered or manipulated those systems, in order to undermine their credibility and our confidence in them

As we enter the last weeks before the election, we urge every American – including members of the media – to be cautious about believing or spreading unverified, sensational claims related to votes and voting. State and local election officials are in regular contact with federal law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals, and they are all working around the clock to ensure that Election 2020 is safe, secure, and free from outside interference.”

Sen. Marco Rubio & Sen. Mark Warner