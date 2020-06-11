Senior graduating from Dudley High School shares recovery story after being shot and injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School senior Jose Luviano-Mondragon is ready for a new chapter.

“To me it means creating a new path for myself, being a role model for younger people in my family, my cousins, my siblings, letting them know that it’s possible if you want to do it, put your mind to it,” he said Wednesday.

A first-generation college student, Luviano-Mondragon plans to attend NC State University to study computer engineering. He’s worked hard to make it to the graduation stage, especially after missing three months of school in 2017.

On Nov. 10, 2017, Luviano-Mondragon was helping his uncle deliver food to a relative in Greensboro when he was shot in the face.

“I stepped out and as soon as I stepped out my vision went away, my hearing, I fell back into the car, my body was hot,” he explained.

After calling Greensboro police, the teenager called his mom.

“That’s when my heart broke, I could hear my mother screaming, all I could think about was my friends, my family, even my dog, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I honestly thought it was going to be my last day,” he said.

Doctors had to wire Luviano-Mondragon’s jaw shut, and performed surgery to remove the bullet.

He still has a faint scar, but explained that recovery included meeting with a therapist while continuing schoolwork at home.

“I feel like it was the mental aspect, because during the time I was like depressed I couldn’t do anything, I liked going to school not going to school affected me and stuff,” he said.

Ultimately, Luviano-Mondragon said the shooting pushed him in the right direction. He met with college advisors and learned more about scholarships to help pay for school.

The graduating senior still doesn’t know who shot at him, but police told him it was a case of mistaken identity. Luviano-Mondragon isn’t upset, and plans to speak against gun violence in the future.

“Gun violence should never be the answer, I feel like there are other ways of solving problems if you do have problems with somebody.”