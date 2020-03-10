Send in your coronavirus questions! A Winston-Salem infectious disease expert will answer them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Do you have lingering questions about the coronavirus?

Larry Givner, a pediatric infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, will join us on FOX8 to help clear up questions, concerns and misconceptions about the COVID-19.

He is scheduled to appear on FOX8 at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 13.

To submit your question, email news@wghp.com.

Also, watch our previous coronavirus question-and-answer session with Dr. Iulia Vann, assistant health director with the Guilford County Health Department.

