Senate GOP wants bill to require NC in-person class option

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate Republicans are drawing up legislation that would require all public school districts to offer in-person instruction of some kind to students.

A key GOP legislator said on Thursday that a proposal would be unveiled in the coming days, and that any mandate would give parents the option of sticking with virtual-only learning.

School districts have the option to offer in-person classes, but many have stuck with only offering virtual learning due to safety concerns.

Worries are growing that some students who have been left out of classrooms are increasingly falling behind.

Data suggest transmission rates are low within schools.