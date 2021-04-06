Sen. Graham, Gov. McMaster criticize sweeping voting rights bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham joined South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday to criticize the sweeping voting and ethics legislation that passed the U.S. House last month along mostly partisan lines.

The two Republicans insisted the bill would take power away from states and lead to less secure elections.

The federal legislation reaches nearly every aspect of the electoral process and would overhaul the country’s voting system and limit dark money contributions.

Democrats have said the measure would help rebuild trust in the ballot.

It still faces steep hurdles in the Senate, where procedural rules would let Republicans block it.