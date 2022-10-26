DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police.

This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10.

Police said the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went into a ditch.

According to officers, only the driver was in the semi, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The area of I-885 reopened just after 5 a.m.