Northbound lanes reopen after semi crashes on US 220 near Madison

MADISON, N.C. -- A semi has crashed Wednesday morning on U.S. 220 near Madison.

At about 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, a tractor-trailer traveling north on U.S. 220 in Rockingham County struck the bridge at River Road.

Troopers say Thomas Malcolm Helms Jr., of Buchanan, Virginia, was behind the wheel of the 1997 Kenworth tractor-trailer for Double H Trucking LLC of Rockingham, Virginia. He has been charged with over-height and permit violation.

Multiple lanes of U.S. 220 were closed after the crash but have since reopened.

As a result of the original collision with the bridge, a second vehicle collided with a beam that had fallen from the bridge.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

36.385415 -79.959485