Selma police officer killed, another injured after early morning shooting

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Selma police officer was reportedly shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was killed Tuesday morning when he went home for lunch and was shot in the Selma Square Apartments.

A woman later identified as his “significant other” was reportedly in the apartment. The woman was also hurt during the incident and later taken to the hospital.

Authorities are still looking for suspects involved.

