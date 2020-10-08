See the stunning colors changing along the Blue Ridge Parkway

LINN COVE VIADUCT, N.C. – Fall has arrived in the high country.

“Just a few miles ago we started seeing this gorgeous explosion of color,” said one couple who pulled over to take in the views. “I mean there’s orange and yellow, red.”

For many along the Blue Ridge Parkway the change of season is a change of scenery.

“It’s a mind break when you get out and enjoy nature like this,” said Steven Koontz of High Point. “It’s a change of pace for your physical wellbeing and your mental wellbeing so it’s great to change things up a little bit without having to deal with the stress of today’s world basically.”

Several who stopped along the parkway said they ended up here because other trips had been canceled due to COVID-19, but the mountain top alternative did not disappoint.

The peak color should show this weekend and into the first of next week in the highest elevations and continue down in elevation through the first of November.